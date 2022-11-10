New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

New Residential Investment Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. New Residential Investment has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $11.81.

Institutional Trading of New Residential Investment

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 29.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 10,323.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 34,791 shares during the period. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

