Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Price Target Lowered to $2.30 at Morgan Stanley

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $2.50 to $2.30 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KIND. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $3.75 to $2.85 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Nextdoor to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Nextdoor from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nextdoor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of 4.18.

Nextdoor Trading Down 11.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KIND opened at 2.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $795.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 3.20. Nextdoor has a 12-month low of 2.04 and a 12-month high of 14.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of -0.10. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 54.45% and a negative return on equity of 22.05%. The business had revenue of 54.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 56.27 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nextdoor will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David L. Sze acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 3.32 per share, with a total value of 1,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,869,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 32,765,126.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David L. Sze bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of 3.32 per share, with a total value of 1,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,869,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 32,765,126.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Greylock 16 Gp Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of 3.13 per share, with a total value of 3,130,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,943,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 27,992,729.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,265,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,574,150. Company insiders own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIND. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Nextdoor by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nextdoor by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Nextdoor by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,980,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. 31.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nextdoor

(Get Rating)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

Further Reading

