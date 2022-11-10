NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.40-7.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17-2.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.18 billion. NICE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.40-$7.60 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NICE. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $254.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NICE from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $250.38.

NICE stock traded up $35.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $203.11. 29,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,707. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE has a 52 week low of $164.65 and a 52 week high of $319.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 60.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. NICE had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NICE will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of NICE by 25.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of NICE by 27.3% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of NICE by 62.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

