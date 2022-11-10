Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TCRT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Shares of Alaunos Therapeutics stock opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $4.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.20.

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts forecast that Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for ten TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor platform; and mbIL-15 to treat solid tumors.

