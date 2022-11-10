Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Sells 129 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $7.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $375.88. 220,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,483,058. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.73.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

