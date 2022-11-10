Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Sells 152 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. Aire Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 93,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 13,318 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 82,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 16,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,991 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $132.95 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $119.81 and a 12-month high of $154.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.20.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.