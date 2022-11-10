Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Crescent Energy Trading Down 6.2 %

CRGY stock opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.35 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.16. Crescent Energy has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $19.65.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 119.83%. The firm had revenue of $908.43 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crescent Energy will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crescent Energy news, insider Benjamin Conner purchased 2,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $40,671.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,566 shares in the company, valued at $40,671.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Crescent Energy news, insider Benjamin Conner bought 2,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $40,671.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,671.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,191.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 79,916 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,408. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

