Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,131 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,378,000. Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 29,374 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,277,000 after acquiring an additional 16,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $309.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $294.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $179.96 and a 52 week high of $318.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.48.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,932,774.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,769,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,324 shares of company stock worth $12,568,826 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.