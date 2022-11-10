Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Decreases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after buying an additional 169,536 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 401,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,967,000 after acquiring an additional 67,249 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,423,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK opened at $101.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $257.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.51. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.50 and a one year high of $103.76.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.28.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $30,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at $71,158,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $23,173,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 700,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,091,392.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 877,407 shares of company stock valued at $87,678,596 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

