Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $367,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on LMT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.67.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of LMT stock opened at $485.18 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $328.20 and a 52-week high of $494.66. The stock has a market cap of $127.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $430.14 and its 200-day moving average is $428.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

