Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 664.0% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 587.7% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 212.4% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $62.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.99. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $56.09 and a twelve month high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

