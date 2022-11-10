Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 290 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $35,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 30.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $96.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $110.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.76.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,855,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,211. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.