Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 3,967 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. cut its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,104 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,967 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in eBay by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,251 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 3.2% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 452,301 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $25,900,000 after purchasing an additional 14,176 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 323,830 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $19,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd bought a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

eBay Stock Down 2.5 %

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on eBay from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $40.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.92 and its 200-day moving average is $44.14. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $76.58.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

