Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 479 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,619 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $37.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $158.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

