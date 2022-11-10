Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Sold by Alpine Associates Management Inc.

Alpine Associates Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 769,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 186,400 shares during the quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $17,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 10,685.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 217.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Nielsen by 1,063.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Nielsen by 40.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Nielsen by 16.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Nielsen in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Nielsen Stock Up 0.0 %

About Nielsen

Nielsen stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.98. The stock had a trading volume of 542,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,164,164. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.06. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

(Get Rating)

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.