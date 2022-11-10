NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,400,882,000 after acquiring an additional 662,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,180,110,000 after buying an additional 553,087 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,293,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,115,941,000 after purchasing an additional 79,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,284,865 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,114,812,000 after purchasing an additional 264,652 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NKE traded up $7.12 on Thursday, hitting $99.22. 631,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,450,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $177.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.37.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group set a $141.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

