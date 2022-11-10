Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Hits New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 534899 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

Specifically, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton bought 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $17,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,047,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,076,810.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,877,310.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton acquired 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $17,400,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 51,047,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,076,810.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,576,120 shares of company stock valued at $5,617,951. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Nikola alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research upgraded Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nikola currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Nikola Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nikola

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKLA. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 1,320.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,001,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 931,310 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 1,055.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,014,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 926,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,539,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,366,000 after buying an additional 831,160 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,708,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,511,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after buying an additional 555,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.