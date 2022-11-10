Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the October 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Nocopi Technologies Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS NNUP traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.20. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,587. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.33. Nocopi Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $4.45.
Nocopi Technologies Company Profile
