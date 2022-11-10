Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the October 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nocopi Technologies Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NNUP traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.20. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,587. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.33. Nocopi Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $4.45.

Nocopi Technologies Company Profile

Nocopi Technologies, Inc develops and markets specialty reactive inks for applications in the educational and toy product markets, and technologies for document and product authentication. The company offers specialty inks for coloring books, activity kits, play sheets, single use place mats, greeting cards, board games, promotional products, or other paper-based applications; and anti-counterfeiting and anti-diversion technologies and products for various applications in the authentication of documents having intrinsic value, such as merchandise receipts, checks, travellers' checks, gift certificates, and event tickets, as well as product labelling and packaging services.

