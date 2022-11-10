Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXD) Shares Up 0.6%

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSRXD – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.75. 4,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 16,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.
Nomad Royalty Price Performance
About Nomad Royalty
Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nomad Royalty (NSRXD)
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
- This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock
- Tightly Held Wendy’s Is Undervalued
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.