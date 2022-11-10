Norcros (LON:NXR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $216.62

Shares of Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 216.62 ($2.49) and traded as low as GBX 177 ($2.04). Norcros shares last traded at GBX 178.25 ($2.05), with a volume of 25,206 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a report on Wednesday.

Norcros Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £159.80 million and a PE ratio of 577.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 191.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 215.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Norcros Cuts Dividend

Norcros Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. Norcros’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.45%.

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

