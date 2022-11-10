Norcros plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.40 (LON:NXR)

Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Norcros Stock Up 0.5 %

LON NXR opened at GBX 179.88 ($2.07) on Thursday. Norcros has a 1 year low of GBX 165 ($1.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 349 ($4.02). The stock has a market capitalization of £160.58 million and a PE ratio of 577.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 191.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 215.74.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a research note on Wednesday.

Norcros Company Profile

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

