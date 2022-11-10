Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Short Interest Up 633.3% in October

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYSGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 633.3% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Nortech Systems Stock Up 12.7 %

Shares of NSYS traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.80. The stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,716. Nortech Systems has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $19.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.98 million, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.62.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.52 million for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nortech Systems stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYSGet Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.38% of Nortech Systems as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

About Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

Featured Articles

