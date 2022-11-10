Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Short Interest Up 633.3% in October

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 633.3% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Nortech Systems Stock Up 12.7 %

Shares of NSYS traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.80. The stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,716. Nortech Systems has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $19.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.98 million, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.62.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.52 million for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.14%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nortech Systems stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Nortech Systems Incorporated ( NASDAQ:NSYS Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.38% of Nortech Systems as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

