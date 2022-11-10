Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.99

Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.99 and traded as high as $35.23. Northwest Pipe shares last traded at $35.04, with a volume of 54,351 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Northwest Pipe Stock Up 6.3 %

The company has a market cap of $346.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Northwest Pipe ( NASDAQ:NWPX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $118.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 4.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael C. Franson sold 1,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $62,934.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,636 shares in the company, valued at $599,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard A. Roman sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $36,301.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,949.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Franson sold 1,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $62,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,618 shares of company stock worth $119,542. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Northwest Pipe by 28.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 520,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,248,000 after acquiring an additional 114,726 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 14.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 5.8% in the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 465,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after buying an additional 25,520 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the first quarter valued at $998,000. Finally, Westerly Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 24.1% in the first quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northwest Pipe

(Get Rating)

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.