Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NCLH. Tigress Financial restated a strong-buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.23.

NCLH opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.17.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 166.44% and a negative return on equity of 148.50%. The business’s revenue was up 26881.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.93) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $742,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 222,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $742,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $921,287.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549,673 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,079 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at $48,885,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.5% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,528,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,203,000 after buying an additional 1,876,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 167,179.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,115,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after buying an additional 1,115,084 shares during the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

