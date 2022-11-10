Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) Trading Down 2.1%

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.30 and last traded at C$6.40. Approximately 18,235 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 43,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.54.
Nouveau Monde Graphite Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$340.16 million and a PE ratio of -6.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.94.
Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile
Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship project is the Matawinie property that includes 392 mining claims covering an area of 21,750 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.
Further Reading
- Tightly Held Wendy’s Is Undervalued
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.