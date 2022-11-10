Nuance Investments LLC Acquires 35,915 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 141,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,915 shares during the quarter. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $18,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 21.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Lindsay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Lindsay by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. 85.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindsay stock traded down $4.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.12. The stock had a trading volume of 61,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,208. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Lindsay Co. has a 12 month low of $116.77 and a 12 month high of $171.69.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.19. Lindsay had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

LNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lindsay in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Lindsay from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Northcoast Research cut Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lindsay from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

