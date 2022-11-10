Nuance Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Nuance Investments LLC decreased its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 290,169 shares during the quarter. Everest Re Group accounts for about 2.1% of Nuance Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $105,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,395,221,000 after purchasing an additional 237,698 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,377,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,849.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,382,000 after buying an additional 92,489 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 688,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,622,000 after buying an additional 92,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,341,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,655,000 after buying an additional 91,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total value of $812,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,096 shares in the company, valued at $838,768.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total value of $812,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,768.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $429,910.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,890.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,726 shares of company stock worth $2,014,963 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Everest Re Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Everest Re Group from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock traded down $5.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $320.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,953. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $244.57 and a one year high of $337.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.59.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

