Nuance Investments LLC Has $41.78 Million Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 485,197 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,007 shares during the quarter. UMB Financial makes up 0.8% of Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Nuance Investments LLC owned about 1.00% of UMB Financial worth $41,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 428.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 38.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of UMBF stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.15. The company had a trading volume of 121,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.18. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $77.48 and a 12 month high of $112.24.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on UMB Financial to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UMB Financial news, Director L Joshua Sosland bought 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.81 per share, for a total transaction of $30,474.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,670.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $195,166.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,024 shares in the company, valued at $17,430,493.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director L Joshua Sosland bought 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.81 per share, for a total transaction of $30,474.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,670.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,540 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,812. Corporate insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

