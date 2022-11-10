Nuance Investments LLC Increases Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,680 shares during the period. AptarGroup makes up about 1.4% of Nuance Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Nuance Investments LLC owned approximately 1.01% of AptarGroup worth $68,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,893,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,946,000 after buying an additional 237,377 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,312,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,635,000 after acquiring an additional 475,626 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,869,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,631,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,839,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,083,000 after purchasing an additional 17,010 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 6.8% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,237,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,734,000 after purchasing an additional 78,395 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

ATR stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.12. The company had a trading volume of 165,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.46. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $135.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $836.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $5,531,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,589,660.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AptarGroup news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola bought 3,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.48 per share, for a total transaction of $299,501.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,378 shares in the company, valued at $413,633.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $5,531,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,589,660.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AptarGroup to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Recommended Stories

