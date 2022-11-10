Nuance Investments LLC Sells 119,851 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Nuance Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 119,851 shares during the quarter. Nuance Investments LLC owned about 0.52% of NuVasive worth $13,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NuVasive by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter valued at about $189,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NUVA. Barclays initiated coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NuVasive from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.43.

NuVasive Price Performance

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive stock traded down $1.72 on Wednesday, reaching $37.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,349,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,108. NuVasive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $62.83. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.64, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.73.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

