Nuance Investments LLC Sells 1,350,902 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Nuance Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,102,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,350,902 shares during the period. Healthcare Realty Trust accounts for about 3.3% of Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Nuance Investments LLC owned approximately 2.66% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $165,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Motco acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,123.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HR traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $19.22. 3,716,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,547,314. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 66.83 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average is $24.93.

Healthcare Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 151.73%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HR shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

