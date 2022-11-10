NuCypher (NU) Price Hits $0.10 on Exchanges

NuCypher (NU) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 10th. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $72.59 million and approximately $5.83 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuCypher token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000590 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NuCypher Token Profile

NuCypher’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com.

NuCypher Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

