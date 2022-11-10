NuCypher (NU) Trading 23.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

NuCypher (NU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. NuCypher has a market cap of $77.71 million and approximately $5.63 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuCypher token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000622 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NuCypher has traded down 23.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NuCypher Token Profile

NuCypher’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NuCypher Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

