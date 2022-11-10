NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.24. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.2-1.213 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion. NuVasive also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.00-$2.10 EPS.
NuVasive Trading Down 4.4 %
Shares of NuVasive stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,349,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.70. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -46.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06.
NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.76 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. NuVasive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 22.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $59,509,000 after acquiring an additional 192,295 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at $1,769,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,209,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,067 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,957,000 after purchasing an additional 18,634 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 40.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,194 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 17,640 shares in the last quarter.
NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.
