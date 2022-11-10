NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.24. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.2-1.213 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion. NuVasive also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.00-$2.10 EPS.

NuVasive Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NuVasive stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,349,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.70. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -46.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.76 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. NuVasive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on NuVasive to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 22.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $59,509,000 after acquiring an additional 192,295 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at $1,769,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,209,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,067 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,957,000 after purchasing an additional 18,634 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 40.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,194 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 17,640 shares in the last quarter.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

