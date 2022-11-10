NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.76 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. NuVasive updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.00-$2.10 EPS.

NuVasive Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NUVA stock traded down $1.72 on Wednesday, hitting $37.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,349,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,108. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.17. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $62.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuVasive

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 28.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 85.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 76.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in NuVasive during the first quarter worth about $214,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About NuVasive

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NUVA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NuVasive from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.43.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

