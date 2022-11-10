NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.76 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. NuVasive updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.00-$2.10 EPS.
Shares of NUVA stock traded down $1.72 on Wednesday, hitting $37.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,349,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,108. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.17. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $62.83.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 28.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 85.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 76.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in NuVasive during the first quarter worth about $214,000.
NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.
