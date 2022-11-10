NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target Cut to $47.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of NuVasive to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of NuVasive from $67.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of NuVasive from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.47.

NuVasive Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $37.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -46.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $62.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Institutional Trading of NuVasive

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.76 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 1,364.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,868,000 after buying an additional 603,967 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter worth about $27,627,000. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter worth about $22,099,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 536.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 401,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,598,000 after buying an additional 338,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 665,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,692,000 after buying an additional 336,741 shares during the last quarter.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

