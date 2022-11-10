NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Piper Sandler

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NUVA. Barclays began coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on NuVasive from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on NuVasive from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NuVasive to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.47.

NuVasive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $37.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.65. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $62.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -46.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 1,364.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,868,000 after buying an additional 603,967 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,627,000. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,099,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 536.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 401,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,598,000 after buying an additional 338,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 102.6% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 665,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,692,000 after buying an additional 336,741 shares during the last quarter.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

