NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) PT Lowered to $50.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on NuVasive from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on NuVasive from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NuVasive to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

NuVasive Price Performance

NASDAQ:NUVA traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.00. The stock had a trading volume of 29,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.17. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $62.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -46.04, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of NuVasive

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.76 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 7.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,184,893 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $107,409,000 after buying an additional 149,346 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,353,000 after buying an additional 8,951 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 22.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $59,509,000 after buying an additional 192,295 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 7.6% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 817,217 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,175,000 after buying an additional 57,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 7.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 800,512 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,353,000 after buying an additional 57,444 shares in the last quarter.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

