Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio to Issue Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NXC)

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NXC opened at $12.47 on Thursday. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.53.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
