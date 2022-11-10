Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio to Issue Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NXC)

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NXC opened at $12.47 on Thursday. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.53.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 35,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 66,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 40,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

