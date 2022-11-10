Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,828,581 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 35,969 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 1.36% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $25,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUV opened at $8.30 on Thursday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $11.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.87.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

