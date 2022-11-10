Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 338,500 shares, a growth of 2,098.1% from the October 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 2.9 %

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.48. 6,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,910. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.68.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

