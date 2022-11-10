NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) PT Raised to C$16.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NUVSF. Scotiabank raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

NuVista Energy Stock Down 8.6 %

OTCMKTS NUVSF traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 29,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,590. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average is $8.69. NuVista Energy has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $11.59.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

