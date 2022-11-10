NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) PT Raised to C$16.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.75 to C$16.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on NVA. Cormark lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.52.

Shares of TSE NVA traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.32. 454,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.60. NuVista Energy has a twelve month low of C$5.83 and a twelve month high of C$14.67. The company has a market cap of C$3.04 billion and a PE ratio of 6.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.37.

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 23,543 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.61, for a total value of C$273,334.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,253 shares in the company, valued at C$2,243,667.33. In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 23,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.61, for a total value of C$273,334.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 193,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,243,667.33. Also, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.63, for a total value of C$159,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,275,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$34,816,566.56. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,243 shares of company stock valued at $664,319.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

