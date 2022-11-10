O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.28-$0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.20-$2.25 EPS.

O-I Glass Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE OI traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,562,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,603. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O-I Glass

O-I Glass Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in O-I Glass by 99.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 23,662 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 35.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 12,572 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 295.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 46,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 34,818 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at about $596,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

