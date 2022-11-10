Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Oak Street Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Oak Street Health from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Oak Street Health to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Oak Street Health from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Oak Street Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.47.

Shares of OSH opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day moving average is $22.24. Oak Street Health has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $40.63.

In related news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $102,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 556,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,443,852.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Griffin Myers sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $1,316,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,854,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,761,464.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $102,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 556,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,443,852.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,048,496 shares of company stock worth $199,409,771. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,852,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,584,000 after buying an additional 4,491,941 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,238,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,207,000 after buying an additional 181,216 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 5,725,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,889,000 after buying an additional 2,756,500 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,615,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,439,000 after buying an additional 891,114 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,728,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,909,000 after buying an additional 203,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

