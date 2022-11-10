Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) Insider Buys £529,956 in Stock

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCIGet Rating) insider David Till purchased 140,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 378 ($4.35) per share, for a total transaction of £529,956 ($610,196.89).

Oakley Capital Investments Stock Performance

LON OCI traded up GBX 20 ($0.23) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 400 ($4.61). 124,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,772. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 386.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 396.34. Oakley Capital Investments Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 355 ($4.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 454 ($5.23). The company has a market capitalization of £705.67 million and a P/E ratio of 204.30.

Oakley Capital Investments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Oakley Capital Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.42%.

Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

