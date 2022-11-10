Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Sold by Navis Wealth Advisors LLC

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,577 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Specialty Lending accounts for 0.8% of Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2,313.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,977,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,930,000 after purchasing an additional 18,190,979 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,868,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,296 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,562 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,111,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,935,000 after purchasing an additional 312,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.5% in the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,077,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,157,000 after purchasing an additional 133,089 shares in the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OCSL stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $6.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,523. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OCSL shares. Hovde Group lowered their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.25 price objective on the stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

