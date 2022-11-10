Obtala (LON:OBT) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.90

Obtala Ltd (LON:OBT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.90 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 6.90 ($0.08). Obtala shares last traded at GBX 6.90 ($0.08), with a volume of 227,500 shares.
Obtala Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.50 million and a PE ratio of -1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6.90.
About Obtala
Obtala Limited, formerly Obtala Resources Limited, is engaged in the development of agricultural, food processing and timber projects, the holding of mineral resource licenses, projects and investment in other natural resources exploration and development companies and retail. The Company operates through four segments: Exploration and development, Agriculture and forestry, Investing activities and Retail.
