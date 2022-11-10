OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.41

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.41 and traded as low as C$2.02. OceanaGold shares last traded at C$2.08, with a volume of 1,228,429 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$2.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

OceanaGold Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

