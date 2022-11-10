OKB Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $30.32 Million (OKB)

OKB (OKB) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. One OKB token can now be bought for about $20.01 or 0.00112612 BTC on popular exchanges. OKB has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and approximately $30.32 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OKB has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.80 or 0.00577095 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,354.70 or 0.30059951 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000318 BTC.

About OKB

OKB’s launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx. The official website for OKB is www.okx.com.

OKB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB token is the native OKX exchange token and a Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. It allows users to Save up to 40% on trading fees, Get passive income with OKX Earn, Participate in Jumpstart token sales of crypto projects.OKB is issued by OK Blockchain Foundation. OKX team limit the total OKB supply at 300 million and burn tokens to keep the value high. You can spend OKB to get benefits on OKX and enjoy the services of OKX ecosystem partners, including Ledger Vault, Coinomi, and Cryptohopper.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

